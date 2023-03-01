Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 01.03.2023 - DE000LB3LWR2




01.03.23 00:57
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB3LWR2 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.06.2029 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.03.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3LWR2 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.06.2029 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.03.2023: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Multiple Sklerose bald besiegt - Neuer 268% Biotech Hot Stock
Nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMG) und 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

FSD Pharma Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3LWR2 LB3LWR 1.000 € 1.000 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  24.02.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  24.02.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
200 Drohnen für Ukraine - Massives Kaufsignal - 327% Drone Hot Stock. Nach 1.455% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...