Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 01.02.2023 - DE000VU2BDW0
01.02.23 01:03
Das Instrument DE000VU2BDW0 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(23) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.02.2023: WARVO_02_ITM The instrument DE000VU2BDW0 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(23) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.02.2023: WARVO_02_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|31.01./17:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VU2BDW0
|VU2BDW
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|30.01.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|30.01.23
