Erweiterte Funktionen



10,50% p.a. Aktienanleihe mit . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 01.02.2023 - DE000VU2BDP4




01.02.23 01:03
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000VU2BDP4 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(23)PUM WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.02.2023: WARVO_02_ITM The instrument DE000VU2BDP4 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(23)PUM WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.02.2023: WARVO_02_ITM

Aktuell
Neuer 275% Gold Aktientip 2023 überzeugt mit strategischen Übernahmen
Nach 4.460% mit Barrick Gold ($GOLD) und 9.901% mit Rio Tinto ($RIO)

Emergent Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 31.01./17:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VU2BDP4 VU2BDP 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  30.01.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  30.01.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drohnen Aktientip meldet Riesendeal in Indien - Massives Kaufsignal. 295% Drone Hot Stock nach 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...