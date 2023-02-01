Das Instrument DE000VU2BDB4 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(23)BNP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.02.2023: WARVO_02_ITM The instrument DE000VU2BDB4 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(23)BNP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.02.2023: WARVO_02_ITM