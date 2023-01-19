Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "I3 Energy":
I3 Energy - XFRA : I32: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
19.01.23 08:37
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name GB00BDHXPJ60 I32 I3 ENERGY PLC
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,258 €
|0,264 €
|-0,006 €
|-2,27%
|19.01./10:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BDHXPJ60
|A2DVHV
|0,39 €
|0,15 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|0,258 €
|-2,27%
|10:09
|Berlin
|0,248 €
|-2,36%
|09:15
|Frankfurt
|0,228 €
|-3,39%
|09:08
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,26 $
|-3,70%
|13.01.23
|Stuttgart
|0,234 €
|-6,40%
|08:02
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.