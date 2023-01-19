Erweiterte Funktionen

I3 Energy - XFRA : I32: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




19.01.23 08:37
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name GB00BDHXPJ60 I32 I3 ENERGY PLC

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,258 € 0,264 € -0,006 € -2,27% 19.01./10:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BDHXPJ60 A2DVHV 0,39 € 0,15 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 0,258 € -2,27%  10:09
Berlin 0,248 € -2,36%  09:15
Frankfurt 0,228 € -3,39%  09:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,26 $ -3,70%  13.01.23
Stuttgart 0,234 € -6,40%  08:02
  = Realtime
