Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name GB00BDHXPJ60 I32 I3 ENERGY PLC