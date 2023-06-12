Erweiterte Funktionen
Anhui Expressway - XFRA : HU7: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY
12.06.23 07:15
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CNE1000001X0 HU7 Anhui Expressway Co. Ltd.
