Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US43858F1093 HK2 HONGK.EXCH.+CLEA.UNSP.ADR