HONGK.EXCH.+CLEA.UNSP.AD. - XFRA : HK2: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY
26.08.22 07:45
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US43858F1093 HK2 HONGK.EXCH.+CLEA.UNSP.ADR
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,20 €
|39,40 €
|-0,20 €
|-0,51%
|26.08./09:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US43858F1093
|A0YGZE
|54,37 €
|35,31 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|42,12 $
|+2,11%
|25.08.22
|Frankfurt
|39,20 €
|-0,51%
|25.08.22
= Realtime
