Folgende Instrumente werden heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instruments are traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name BMG2178K1009 CHH CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd BMG6955J1036 P8X Pax Global Technology Ltd. HK0019000162 SWI SWIRE PACIFIC LTD. HK0087000532 SWI1 SWIRE PACIFIC LTD. HK0941009539 CTM China Mobile Ltd. KYG2163K1076 8CN China New Higher Ed.Grp Ltd. KYG3037S1021 1UM0 EC Healthcare Ltd. KYG693701156 P5IB Parkson Retail Group Ltd.