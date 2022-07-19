Erweiterte Funktionen



19.07.22 08:05
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US40415F1012 HDFA HDFC BANK LTD

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
55,50 € 57,00 € -1,50 € -2,63% 19.07./09:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US40415F1012 694482 67,50 € 47,80 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		56,50 € -2,59%  18.07.22
Düsseldorf 55,00 € 0,00%  08:30
NYSE 56,36 $ 0,00%  01:00
München 56,00 € -2,61%  08:02
Stuttgart 55,50 € -2,63%  09:04
Nasdaq 56,41 $ -2,81%  18.07.22
AMEX 56,39 $ -2,88%  18.07.22
Berlin 55,50 € -3,48%  08:08
Frankfurt 54,50 € -4,39%  08:15
  = Realtime
