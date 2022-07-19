Erweiterte Funktionen
HDFC Bank - XFRA : HDFA: HEUTE EX DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
19.07.22 08:05
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US40415F1012 HDFA HDFC BANK LTD
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|55,50 €
|57,00 €
|-1,50 €
|-2,63%
|19.07./09:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US40415F1012
|694482
|67,50 €
|47,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|56,50 €
|-2,59%
|18.07.22
|Düsseldorf
|55,00 €
|0,00%
|08:30
|NYSE
|56,36 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|München
|56,00 €
|-2,61%
|08:02
|Stuttgart
|55,50 €
|-2,63%
|09:04
|Nasdaq
|56,41 $
|-2,81%
|18.07.22
|AMEX
|56,39 $
|-2,88%
|18.07.22
|Berlin
|55,50 €
|-3,48%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|54,50 €
|-4,39%
|08:15
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2
|HDFC Bank
|09.09.19