Grupo Financiero Galicia - XFRA : GF4 - EX Corporate Action Today
30.09.22 07:52
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US3999091008 GF4 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,60 €
|7,85 €
|-0,25 €
|-3,18%
|30.09./09:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3999091008
|940699
|10,70 €
|5,80 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
