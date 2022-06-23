Erweiterte Funktionen



23.06.22 07:43
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name AU000000GCR0 GCL GOLDEN CROSS RESOURCES LTD.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,023 € 0,024 € -0,001 € -4,17% 22.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000GCR0 904458 0,13 € 0,023 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,22 € 0,00%  08.03.22
Berlin 0,037 € -2,63%  22.06.22
Hamburg 0,023 € -4,17%  22.06.22
München 0,023 € -4,17%  22.06.22
