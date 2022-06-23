Erweiterte Funktionen
Golden Cross Resources - XFRA : GCL: HEUTE NICHT EX Corporate Action / NOT EX Corporate Action TODAY
23.06.22 07:43
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name AU000000GCR0 GCL GOLDEN CROSS RESOURCES LTD.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,023 €
|0,024 €
|-0,001 €
|-4,17%
|22.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000GCR0
|904458
|0,13 €
|0,023 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
