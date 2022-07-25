Erweiterte Funktionen
Greenland Minerals - XFRA : G7P: Aussetzung/Suspension
25.07.22 08:38
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL GREENLAND MINERALS LTD. G7P AU000000GGG4 BAW/UFN
Finanztrends Video zu Greenland Minerals
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0413 €
|0,0379 €
|0,0034 €
|+8,97%
|25.07./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000GGG4
|A0JM17
|0,088 €
|0,028 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0413 €
|+8,97%
|22.07.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,04 $
|0,00%
|22.07.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,0358 €
|-1,38%
|22.07.22
|Frankfurt
|0,0355 €
|-1,39%
|22.07.22
|Hamburg
|0,0348 €
|-3,60%
|22.07.22
|München
|0,0348 €
|-3,60%
|22.07.22
|Berlin
|0,0348 €
|-3,60%
|22.07.22
|Stuttgart
|0,0342 €
|-3,66%
|22.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|572
|Neustart: Greenland Minerals da.
|22.07.22
|97
|Hallo
|12.09.10
|Kapitalerhöhung bei Greenland M.
|15.04.08
|8
|GREENLAND MINERALS+ENER.
|20.11.07