Erweiterte Funktionen
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX. - XFRA : FTGG: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
27.06.23 07:19
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name IE00BWTNM966 FTGG FIR.T.G.-GER.ALPHDEX A EO
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|23,635 €
|23,685 €
|-0,05 €
|-0,21%
|27.06./08:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BWTNM966
|A14S1P
|25,20 €
|19,19 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|23,635 €
|-0,21%
|26.06.23
|Düsseldorf
|23,68 €
|+0,32%
|26.06.23
|Xetra
|23,745 €
|+0,25%
|26.06.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|23,675 €
|0,00%
|26.06.23
|München
|23,69 €
|-0,55%
|26.06.23
|Berlin
|23,235 €
|-2,13%
|08:07
|Frankfurt
|22,78 €
|-3,70%
|08:08
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.