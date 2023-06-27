Erweiterte Funktionen



First Trust Germany AlphaDEX. - XFRA : FTGG: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




27.06.23 07:19
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name IE00BWTNM966 FTGG FIR.T.G.-GER.ALPHDEX A EO

Aktuell
Medtech Hot Stock prüft Kostenerstattung für KI-basierte Digital Cough-Technologie
Nach 123.988% mit Abbot Laboratories ($ABT) und 398.689% mit Stryker Corporation ($SYK)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,635 € 23,685 € -0,05 € -0,21% 27.06./08:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BWTNM966 A14S1P 25,20 € 19,19 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		23,635 € -0,21%  26.06.23
Düsseldorf 23,68 € +0,32%  26.06.23
Xetra 23,745 € +0,25%  26.06.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 23,675 € 0,00%  26.06.23
München 23,69 € -0,55%  26.06.23
Berlin 23,235 € -2,13%  08:07
Frankfurt 22,78 € -3,70%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Drone Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Riesendeals - Massives Kaufsignal nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...