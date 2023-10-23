Erweiterte Funktionen
Firstrand ADR - XFRA : FSR: HEUTE EX DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
23.10.23 07:29
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US3376261059 FSR Firstrand Ltd.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|29,20 €
|29,40 €
|-0,20 €
|-0,68%
|23.10./09:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3376261059
|A1WZEW
|37,80 €
|27,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|31,25 $
|+1,30%
|12.10.23
|Frankfurt
|29,20 €
|-0,68%
|08:01
= Realtime
