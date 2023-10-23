Erweiterte Funktionen



23.10.23 07:29
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US3376261059 FSR Firstrand Ltd.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
29,20 € 29,40 € -0,20 € -0,68% 23.10./09:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3376261059 A1WZEW 37,80 € 27,60 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 31,25 $ +1,30%  12.10.23
Frankfurt 29,20 € -0,68%  08:01
  = Realtime
