MEAG FairReturn A - XFRA : FMUQ, OG71, OG72, OG7Q, FMUC: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIV. TODAY




07.12.22 08:55
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name DE000A0RFJ25 FMUQ MEAG FAIRRETURN A DE0005319800 OG71 WEBERBANK PREMIUM 30 DE0005319818 OG72 WEBERBANK PREMIUM 50 DE0005319826 OG7Q WEBERBANK PREMIUM 100 DE0009754119 FMUC MEAG PROINVEST A

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
50,31 € 50,54 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0RFJ25 A0RFJ2 56,86 € 48,08 €
Werte im Artikel
45,57 minus
-0,37%
51,14 minus
-0,37%
50,31 minus
-0,46%
186,04 minus
-0,53%
58,62 minus
-1,36%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		50,31 € -0,46%  05.12.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		50,471 € +0,08%  05.12.22
Hamburg 50,07 € -0,46%  08:09
München 50,27 € -0,48%  08:16
Düsseldorf 49,588 € -0,67%  09:15
Berlin 49,65 € -1,02%  08:17
Frankfurt 49,577 € -1,09%  08:43
  = Realtime
