MEAG FairReturn A - XFRA : FMUQ, OG71, OG72, OG7Q, FMUC: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIV. TODAY
07.12.22 08:55
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name DE000A0RFJ25 FMUQ MEAG FAIRRETURN A DE0005319800 OG71 WEBERBANK PREMIUM 30 DE0005319818 OG72 WEBERBANK PREMIUM 50 DE0005319826 OG7Q WEBERBANK PREMIUM 100 DE0009754119 FMUC MEAG PROINVEST A
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|50,31 €
|50,54 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0RFJ25
|A0RFJ2
|56,86 €
|48,08 €
45,57
-0,37%
51,14
-0,37%
50,31
-0,46%
186,04
-0,53%
58,62
-1,36%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|50,31 €
|-0,46%
|05.12.22
|
|50,471 €
|+0,08%
|05.12.22
|Hamburg
|50,07 €
|-0,46%
|08:09
|München
|50,27 €
|-0,48%
|08:16
|Düsseldorf
|49,588 €
|-0,67%
|09:15
|Berlin
|49,65 €
|-1,02%
|08:17
|Frankfurt
|49,577 €
|-1,09%
|08:43
= Realtime
