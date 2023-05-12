Erweiterte Funktionen
Grupo Empresarial Ence - XFRA : ENCA: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
12.05.23 07:30
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name ES0130625512 ENCA ENCE ENERGIA+CELUL.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,428 €
|3,41 €
|0,018 €
|+0,53%
|12.05./09:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ES0130625512
|A0MQWE
|3,95 €
|2,74 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,428 €
|+0,53%
|09:03
|Frankfurt
|3,40 €
|+0,77%
|11.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|3,338 €
|-1,24%
|08:31
|München
|3,35 €
|-1,35%
|08:06
|Stuttgart
|3,362 €
|-2,04%
|08:03
|Berlin
|3,306 €
|-2,94%
|08:06
= Realtime
