Grupo Empresarial Ence - XFRA : ENCA: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




12.05.23 07:30
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name ES0130625512 ENCA ENCE ENERGIA+CELUL.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,428 € 3,41 € 0,018 € +0,53% 12.05./09:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ES0130625512 A0MQWE 3,95 € 2,74 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,428 € +0,53%  09:03
Frankfurt 3,40 € +0,77%  11.05.23
Düsseldorf 3,338 € -1,24%  08:31
München 3,35 € -1,35%  08:06
Stuttgart 3,362 € -2,04%  08:03
Berlin 3,306 € -2,94%  08:06
  = Realtime
