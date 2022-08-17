Erweiterte Funktionen
Equifax - XFRA : EFX: HEUTE NICHT EX DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY
17.08.22 09:17
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded EX dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US2944291051 EFX EQUIFAX INC.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|216,15 €
|212,40 €
|3,75 €
|+1,77%
|17.08./10:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2944291051
|854618
|264,00 €
|162,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|216,15 €
|+1,77%
|08:04
|Xetra
|212,55 €
|+2,43%
|10.08.22
|München
|215,60 €
|-0,37%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|215,25 €
|-0,51%
|08:03
|Berlin
|215,20 €
|-0,51%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|211,00 €
|-0,59%
|10:02
|NYSE
|216,11 $
|-2,07%
|16.08.22
|Nasdaq
|216,10 $
|-2,08%
|16.08.22
|AMEX
|216,14 $
|-2,25%
|16.08.22
|Stuttgart
|210,95 €
|-2,47%
|08:09
