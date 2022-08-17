Erweiterte Funktionen



Equifax - XFRA : EFX: HEUTE NICHT EX DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY




17.08.22 09:17
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded EX dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US2944291051 EFX EQUIFAX INC.

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
216,15 € 212,40 € 3,75 € +1,77% 17.08./10:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2944291051 854618 264,00 € 162,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		216,15 € +1,77%  08:04
Xetra 212,55 € +2,43%  10.08.22
München 215,60 € -0,37%  08:01
Frankfurt 215,25 € -0,51%  08:03
Berlin 215,20 € -0,51%  08:01
Düsseldorf 211,00 € -0,59%  10:02
NYSE 216,11 $ -2,07%  16.08.22
Nasdaq 216,10 $ -2,08%  16.08.22
AMEX 216,14 $ -2,25%  16.08.22
Stuttgart 210,95 € -2,47%  08:09
  = Realtime
