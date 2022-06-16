Erweiterte Funktionen



Focus Graphite - XFRA : Deletion of Instruments from Boerse Frankfurt - 16.06.2022




16.06.22 19:45
The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 16.06.2022 Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 16.06.2022 ISIN Name CA34416E1060 Focus Graphite Inc.

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0292 $ 0,027 $ 0,0022 $ +8,15% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA34416E1060 A1JYY6 0,097 $ 0,026 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0226 € -19,57%  19:11
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0292 $ +8,15%  19:39
Stuttgart 0,0223 € +1,83%  20:03
Frankfurt 0,028 € -0,36%  17:14
Berlin 0,0276 € -9,51%  20:30
München 0,03 € -16,90%  08:16
