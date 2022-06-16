Erweiterte Funktionen
Focus Graphite - XFRA : Deletion of Instruments from Boerse Frankfurt - 16.06.2022
16.06.22 19:45
Xetra Newsboard
The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 16.06.2022 Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 16.06.2022 ISIN Name CA34416E1060 Focus Graphite Inc.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0292 $
|0,027 $
|0,0022 $
|+8,15%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA34416E1060
|A1JYY6
|0,097 $
|0,026 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0226 €
|-19,57%
|19:11
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0292 $
|+8,15%
|19:39
|Stuttgart
|0,0223 €
|+1,83%
|20:03
|Frankfurt
|0,028 €
|-0,36%
|17:14
|Berlin
|0,0276 €
|-9,51%
|20:30
|München
|0,03 €
|-16,90%
|08:16
= Realtime
