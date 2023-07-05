Erweiterte Funktionen
OncoSec Medical - XFRA : Deletion of Instruments from Boerse Frankfurt - 05.07.2023
05.07.23 19:33
The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 05.07.2023 Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 05.07.2023 ISIN Name GB00BYV24996 MEDICA GROUP PLC LS-,002 US68234L4059 ONCOSEC MEDICAL DL-,001
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0853 $
|0,093 $
|-0,0077 $
|-8,28%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US68234L4059
|A3D1RU
|18,03 $
|0,18 $
2,42
-1,63%
0,085
-8,28%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,235 €
|+24,08%
|23.06.23
|AMEX
|0,28 $
|+36,59%
|23.06.23
|NYSE
|0,28 $
|+33,33%
|23.06.23
|Nasdaq
|0,27 $
|+28,45%
|23.06.23
|Frankfurt
|0,14 €
|0,00%
|29.06.23
|München
|0,137 €
|0,00%
|29.06.23
|Berlin
|0,2465 €
|0,00%
|26.06.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0853 $
|-8,28%
|21:44
|Stuttgart
|0,1074 €
|-9,14%
|29.06.23
= Realtime
