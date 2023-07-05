Erweiterte Funktionen

OncoSec Medical - XFRA : Deletion of Instruments from Boerse Frankfurt - 05.07.2023




05.07.23 19:33
Xetra Newsboard

The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 05.07.2023 Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 05.07.2023 ISIN Name GB00BYV24996 MEDICA GROUP PLC LS-,002 US68234L4059 ONCOSEC MEDICAL DL-,001

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0853 $ 0,093 $ -0,0077 $ -8,28% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US68234L4059 A3D1RU 18,03 $ 0,18 $
Werte im Artikel
2,42 minus
-1,63%
0,085 minus
-8,28%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,235 € +24,08%  23.06.23
AMEX 0,28 $ +36,59%  23.06.23
NYSE 0,28 $ +33,33%  23.06.23
Nasdaq 0,27 $ +28,45%  23.06.23
Frankfurt 0,14 € 0,00%  29.06.23
München 0,137 € 0,00%  29.06.23
Berlin 0,2465 € 0,00%  26.06.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0853 $ -8,28%  21:44
Stuttgart 0,1074 € -9,14%  29.06.23
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
70 ONCOSEC MEDICAL steigt auf. 15.06.21
28 OncoSec Medical Incorporated (. 25.04.21
5 Hab ich wohl ein bischen zu te. 10.05.17
