Aktienanleihe mit Barriere Quan. - XFRA : DS2U: Aussetzung/Suspension
15.11.22 09:10
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL PERFORMANCE SHIPP. NEW DS2U MHY673051212 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,20 €
|101,14 €
|0,06 €
|+0,06%
|15.11./10:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV8JUS1
|VV8JUS
|101,64 €
|99,17 €
101,20
+0,06%
0,26
-13,73%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,20 €
|+0,06%
|10:45
|Stuttgart
|99,32 €
|0,00%
|10.11.22
= Realtime
