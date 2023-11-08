Erweiterte Funktionen
Duroc Ab B - XFRA : DRC: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
08.11.23 08:45
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name SE0000331266 DRC DUROC AB B
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,47 €
|1,60 €
|-0,13 €
|-8,13%
|08.11./09:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0000331266
|905455
|2,03 €
|1,36 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|1,47 €
|-8,13%
|08:02
= Realtime
