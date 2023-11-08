Erweiterte Funktionen



08.11.23 08:45
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name SE0000331266 DRC DUROC AB B

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,47 € 1,60 € -0,13 € -8,13% 08.11./09:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0000331266 905455 2,03 € 1,36 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,47 € -8,13%  08:02
