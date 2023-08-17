Erweiterte Funktionen
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals - XFRA : DP80: HEUTE EX Corporate Action / EX Corporate Action TODAY
17.08.23 07:52
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. Es wurden keine Orders geloescht. The following instrument is not traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will be displayed today. Orders did not have deleted. ISIN Short Code Name US2537484048 DP80 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,04 €
|4,04 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.08./08:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2537484048
|A3DKFH
|7,05 €
|2,56 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
