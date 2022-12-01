Folgendes Instrument wird heute NICHT EX-Zinszahlung gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is NOT traded ex interest today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name DE000A2NB9P4 DLWA 5,75,,DEUT.LICHTM. EE-ANL.18/23,,01.J/D