5,75% Deutsche Lichtmiete 18/. - XFRA : DLWA: HEUTE NICHT EX-ZINSZAHLUNG / NOT EX INTEREST TODAY
01.12.22 08:43
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute NICHT EX-Zinszahlung gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is NOT traded ex interest today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name DE000A2NB9P4 DLWA 5,75,,DEUT.LICHTM. EE-ANL.18/23,,01.J/D
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,51 €
|3,756 €
|-0,246 €
|-6,55%
|01.12./08:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A2NB9P4
|A2NB9P
|103,15 €
|2,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,51 €
|-6,55%
|28.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|3,50 €
|+1,45%
|08:49
|Hamburg
|3,52 €
|+0,28%
|09:02
|Frankfurt
|3,01 €
|0,00%
|30.11.22
|Stuttgart
|3,50 €
|0,00%
|09:20
|München
|3,20 €
|-0,31%
|08:04
|Berlin
|3,52 €
|-1,54%
|09:03
= Realtime
