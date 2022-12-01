Erweiterte Funktionen



5,75% Deutsche Lichtmiete 18/. - XFRA : DLWA: HEUTE NICHT EX-ZINSZAHLUNG / NOT EX INTEREST TODAY




01.12.22 08:43
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute NICHT EX-Zinszahlung gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is NOT traded ex interest today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name DE000A2NB9P4 DLWA 5,75,,DEUT.LICHTM. EE-ANL.18/23,,01.J/D

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,51 € 3,756 € -0,246 € -6,55% 01.12./08:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2NB9P4 A2NB9P 103,15 € 2,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,51 € -6,55%  28.11.22
Düsseldorf 3,50 € +1,45%  08:49
Hamburg 3,52 € +0,28%  09:02
Frankfurt 3,01 € 0,00%  30.11.22
Stuttgart 3,50 € 0,00%  09:20
München 3,20 € -0,31%  08:04
Berlin 3,52 € -1,54%  09:03
  = Realtime
