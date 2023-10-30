Erweiterte Funktionen
Entegris - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.10.2023 - US29362U1043
29.10.23 23:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ENQ US29362U1043 ENTEGRIS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.10.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.10.2023 The instrument ENQ US29362U1043 ENTEGRIS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.10.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.10.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|87,87 $
|87,48 $
|0,39 $
|+0,45%
|27.10./22:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29362U1043
|938201
|114,19 $
|61,77 $
87,87
+0,45%
966,21
-0,04%
98,35
-0,39%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|83,70 €
|+0,72%
|26.10.23
|Berlin
|82,80 €
|+2,99%
|27.10.23
|Frankfurt
|82,65 €
|+2,93%
|27.10.23
|München
|82,75 €
|+2,92%
|27.10.23
|Nasdaq
|87,87 $
|+0,45%
|27.10.23
|NYSE
|87,72 $
|+0,23%
|27.10.23
|AMEX
|86,995 $
|-0,55%
|27.10.23
|Düsseldorf
|82,15 €
|-1,02%
|27.10.23
|Stuttgart
|82,75 €
|-1,02%
|27.10.23
