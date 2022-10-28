Erweiterte Funktionen
AB - Global High Yield Portfol. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.10.2022 - LU0081336892
28.10.22 00:15
Das Instrument XAYQ LU0081336892 AB FCP I-GL.HGH.YLD. A INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.10.2022 The instrument XAYQ LU0081336892 AB FCP I-GL.HGH.YLD. A INVESTMENT_FUND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 28.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,95 $
|2,93 $
|0,02 $
|+0,68%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0081336892
|987425
|3,55 $
|2,90 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,95 $
|+0,68%
|26.10.22
|
|2,989 €
|+0,71%
|14.10.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|2,965 €
|+2,03%
|27.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|2,956 €
|+1,90%
|27.10.22
|Berlin
|2,938 €
|+1,45%
|27.10.22
|München
|2,94 €
|+0,68%
|27.10.22
|Hannover
|2,939 €
|+0,38%
|27.10.22
|Frankfurt
|2,92 €
|+0,27%
|27.10.22
|Hamburg
|2,93 €
|+0,27%
|27.10.22
= Realtime
