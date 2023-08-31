Erweiterte Funktionen
Regions Financial - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.08.2023 - US7591EP1005
30.08.23 23:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.08.2023 The instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.08.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,58 $
|18,58 $
|- $
|0,00%
|30.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7591EP1005
|A0B6XA
|24,33 $
|14,96 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|17,14 €
|-1,07%
|30.08.23
|Frankfurt
|17,24 €
|+0,03%
|30.08.23
|Hannover
|17,235 €
|+0,03%
|30.08.23
|München
|17,10 €
|0,00%
|30.08.23
|Berlin
|17,235 €
|0,00%
|30.08.23
|NYSE
|18,58 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|18,58 $
|0,00%
|30.08.23
|AMEX
|18,565 $
|0,00%
|30.08.23
|Xetra
|17,095 €
|-1,41%
|30.08.23
|Stuttgart
|16,955 €
|-1,80%
|30.08.23
|Düsseldorf
|17,035 €
|-2,15%
|30.08.23
= Realtime
