Regions Financial - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.08.2023 - US7591EP1005




30.08.23 23:54
Das Instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.08.2023 The instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.08.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,58 $ 18,58 $ -   $ 0,00% 30.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7591EP1005 A0B6XA 24,33 $ 14,96 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,14 € -1,07%  30.08.23
Frankfurt 17,24 € +0,03%  30.08.23
Hannover 17,235 € +0,03%  30.08.23
München 17,10 € 0,00%  30.08.23
Berlin 17,235 € 0,00%  30.08.23
NYSE 18,58 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 18,58 $ 0,00%  30.08.23
AMEX 18,565 $ 0,00%  30.08.23
Xetra 17,095 € -1,41%  30.08.23
Stuttgart 16,955 € -1,80%  30.08.23
Düsseldorf 17,035 € -2,15%  30.08.23
  = Realtime
