Erweiterte Funktionen
Mercantile Bank - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.08.2023 - US5873761044
29.08.23 23:45
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument MCS US5873761044 MERCANTILE BANK CORP. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.08.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.08.2023 The instrument MCS US5873761044 MERCANTILE BANK CORP. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.08.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.08.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|33,50 $
|33,50 $
|- $
|0,00%
|30.08./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5873761044
|675407
|37,00 $
|23,90 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.