Mercantile Bank - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.08.2023 - US5873761044




29.08.23 23:45
Das Instrument MCS US5873761044 MERCANTILE BANK CORP. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.08.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.08.2023 The instrument MCS US5873761044 MERCANTILE BANK CORP. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.08.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.08.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
33,50 $ 33,50 $ -   $ 0,00% 30.08./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5873761044 675407 37,00 $ 23,90 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 30,40 € 0,00%  29.08.23
NYSE 36,355 $ 0,00%  07.08.23
Nasdaq 33,50 $ 0,00%  29.08.23
AMEX 33,75 $ 0,00%  16.08.23
  = Realtime
