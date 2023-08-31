Das Instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.08.2023 The instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.08.2023