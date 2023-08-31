Erweiterte Funktionen



CRODA INTL - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.08.2023 - GB00BJFFLV09




30.08.23 23:54
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.08.2023 The instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.08.2023

Aktuell
20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Nächster Tenbagger mit diesem AI Hot Stock
Jetzt 443% mit KI Aktientip nach 6.765% mit Check Point Software ($CHKP)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
64,50 € 63,00 € 1,50 € +2,38% 30.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJFFLV09 A2PF9D 81,00 € 60,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		65,00 € -0,76%  30.08.23
Frankfurt 64,50 € +2,38%  30.08.23
Stuttgart 64,50 € +2,38%  30.08.23
Berlin 64,50 € +1,57%  30.08.23
Düsseldorf 64,50 € 0,00%  30.08.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
483% Gold Hot Stock startet Exploration. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...