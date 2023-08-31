Erweiterte Funktionen
CRODA INTL - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.08.2023 - GB00BJFFLV09
30.08.23 23:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.08.2023 The instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.08.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|64,50 €
|63,00 €
|1,50 €
|+2,38%
|30.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJFFLV09
|A2PF9D
|81,00 €
|60,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|65,00 €
|-0,76%
|30.08.23
|Frankfurt
|64,50 €
|+2,38%
|30.08.23
|Stuttgart
|64,50 €
|+2,38%
|30.08.23
|Berlin
|64,50 €
|+1,57%
|30.08.23
|Düsseldorf
|64,50 €
|0,00%
|30.08.23
= Realtime
