SAVILLS PLC - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.08.2023 - GB00B135BJ46
29.08.23 23:45
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 1YZ GB00B135BJ46 SAVILLS PLC LS-,025 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.08.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.08.2023 The instrument 1YZ GB00B135BJ46 SAVILLS PLC LS-,025 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.08.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.08.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,43 €
|10,41 €
|0,02 €
|+0,19%
|29.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B135BJ46
|A0JLZC
|11,60 €
|8,45 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
