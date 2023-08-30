Erweiterte Funktionen



Suncor Energy - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.08.2023 - CA8672241079




29.08.23 23:45
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SM3 CA8672241079 SUNCOR ENERGY EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.08.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.08.2023 The instrument SM3 CA8672241079 SUNCOR ENERGY EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.08.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.08.2023

Aktuell
20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Nächster Tenbagger mit diesem AI Hot Stock
Jetzt 443% mit KI Aktientip nach 6.765% mit Check Point Software ($CHKP)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
33,92 $ 33,92 $ -   $ 0,00% 29.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA8672241079 A0NJU2 37,23 $ 26,43 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,20 € +1,60%  29.08.23
AMEX 33,92 $ +2,11%  29.08.23
Stuttgart 31,09 € +1,37%  29.08.23
Düsseldorf 31,02 € +1,31%  29.08.23
München 30,58 € +0,89%  29.08.23
Berlin 30,56 € +0,86%  29.08.23
Frankfurt 30,96 € +0,49%  29.08.23
NYSE 33,92 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 33,94 $ 0,00%  29.08.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
483% Gold Hot Stock startet Exploration. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
65 Suncor Energy Inc. Kanada. Öl. 03.05.23
4 Das wird am Montag ,so manc. 25.04.21
33 Ölsand-Projekte, Interessante A. 25.04.21
310 Suncor (SU) und Nexen (NXY) 25.04.21
7 Grenke!! 27.11.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...