Associated Banc - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.08.2022 - US0454871056




31.08.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument AB5 US0454871056 ASSOC. BANC-CORP DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.08.2022 The instrument AB5 US0454871056 ASSOC. BANC-CORP DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.08.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,31 $ 20,25 $ 0,06 $ +0,30% 30.08./22:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0454871056 907145 25,78 $ 17,45 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 20,315 $ +0,35%  30.08.22
NYSE 20,31 $ +0,30%  30.08.22
AMEX 20,31 $ 0,00%  30.08.22
Frankfurt 20,00 € -1,96%  30.08.22
