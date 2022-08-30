Erweiterte Funktionen
AB - Global High Yield Portfol. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.08.2022 - LU0081336892
29.08.22 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument XAYQ LU0081336892 AB FCP I-GL.HGH.YLD. A INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.08.2022 The instrument XAYQ LU0081336892 AB FCP I-GL.HGH.YLD. A INVESTMENT_FUND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,14 $
|3,14 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0081336892
|987425
|3,62 $
|2,98 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,14 $
|0,00%
|26.08.22
|
|3,198 €
|+2,04%
|26.08.22
|Hamburg
|3,147 €
|+0,29%
|29.08.22
|Frankfurt
|3,147 €
|+0,22%
|29.08.22
|Hannover
|3,15 €
|+0,10%
|29.08.22
|München
|3,14 €
|0,00%
|29.08.22
|Berlin
|3,114 €
|-0,10%
|29.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|3,112 €
|-0,38%
|29.08.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|3,1104 €
|-0,42%
|29.08.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
