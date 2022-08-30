Erweiterte Funktionen



AB - Global High Yield Portfol. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.08.2022 - LU0081336892




29.08.22 23:51
Das Instrument XAYQ LU0081336892 AB FCP I-GL.HGH.YLD. A INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.08.2022 The instrument XAYQ LU0081336892 AB FCP I-GL.HGH.YLD. A INVESTMENT_FUND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.08.2022

 
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,14 $ 3,14 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0081336892 987425 3,62 $ 2,98 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		3,14 $ 0,00%  26.08.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,198 € +2,04%  26.08.22
Hamburg 3,147 € +0,29%  29.08.22
Frankfurt 3,147 € +0,22%  29.08.22
Hannover 3,15 € +0,10%  29.08.22
München 3,14 € 0,00%  29.08.22
Berlin 3,114 € -0,10%  29.08.22
Düsseldorf 3,112 € -0,38%  29.08.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 3,1104 € -0,42%  29.08.22
  = Realtime
