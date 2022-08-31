Erweiterte Funktionen
NAVIGATOR GLOB. INV. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.08.2022 - AU000000NGI6
31.08.22 00:05
Das Instrument HVH AU000000NGI6 NAVIGATOR GLOB. INV. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.08.2022 The instrument HVH AU000000NGI6 NAVIGATOR GLOB. INV. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,895 €
|0,94 €
|-0,045 €
|-4,79%
|30.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000NGI6
|A2H7ME
|1,24 €
|0,77 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,10 $
|0,00%
|09.08.22
|Berlin
|0,895 €
|-1,65%
|30.08.22
|Frankfurt
|0,895 €
|-4,79%
|30.08.22
= Realtime
