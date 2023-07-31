Erweiterte Funktionen
AMG Advanced Metallurgical - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.07.2023 - NL0000888691
30.07.23 21:28
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ADG NL0000888691 AMG CRITICAL MATER. EO-02 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.07.2023 The instrument ADG NL0000888691 AMG CRITICAL MATER. EO-02 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.07.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,94 €
|39,84 €
|0,10 €
|+0,25%
|28.07./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0000888691
|A0MWED
|49,99 €
|22,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,94 €
|+0,25%
|28.07.23
|München
|40,07 €
|-0,07%
|28.07.23
|Frankfurt
|39,51 €
|-0,08%
|28.07.23
|Berlin
|39,82 €
|-0,15%
|28.07.23
|Stuttgart
|39,25 €
|-1,63%
|28.07.23
|Düsseldorf
|39,09 €
|-2,13%
|28.07.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|44,50 $
|-14,42%
|27.07.23
