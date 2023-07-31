Erweiterte Funktionen



AMG Advanced Metallurgical - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.07.2023 - NL0000888691




30.07.23 21:28
Das Instrument ADG NL0000888691 AMG CRITICAL MATER. EO-02 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.07.2023 The instrument ADG NL0000888691 AMG CRITICAL MATER. EO-02 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.07.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
39,94 € 39,84 € 0,10 € +0,25% 28.07./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0000888691 A0MWED 49,99 € 22,10 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		39,94 € +0,25%  28.07.23
München 40,07 € -0,07%  28.07.23
Frankfurt 39,51 € -0,08%  28.07.23
Berlin 39,82 € -0,15%  28.07.23
Stuttgart 39,25 € -1,63%  28.07.23
Düsseldorf 39,09 € -2,13%  28.07.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 44,50 $ -14,42%  27.07.23
