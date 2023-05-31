Erweiterte Funktionen
UFP Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.05.2023 - US90278Q1085
30.05.23 23:44
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UF3 US90278Q1085 UFP INDS INC. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.05.2023 The instrument UF3 US90278Q1085 UFP INDS INC. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.05.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|81,15 $
|80,79 $
|0,36 $
|+0,45%
|31.05./00:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US90278Q1085
|A2P4EB
|99,35 $
|64,24 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|74,52 €
|-1,38%
|30.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|75,60 €
|+1,12%
|30.05.23
|Stuttgart
|75,02 €
|+0,56%
|30.05.23
|Frankfurt
|74,96 €
|+0,46%
|30.05.23
|Nasdaq
|81,15 $
|+0,45%
|30.05.23
|NYSE
|81,15 $
|+0,42%
|30.05.23
|Berlin
|75,74 €
|+0,26%
|30.05.23
|München
|75,38 €
|0,00%
|30.05.23
|AMEX
|82,45 $
|0,00%
|23.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|UFP Industries ( WKN: A2P4E.
|17.02.23