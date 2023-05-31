Erweiterte Funktionen



30.05.23 23:44
Das Instrument UF3 US90278Q1085 UFP INDS INC. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.05.2023 The instrument UF3 US90278Q1085 UFP INDS INC. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
81,15 $ 80,79 $ 0,36 $ +0,45% 31.05./00:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US90278Q1085 A2P4EB 99,35 $ 64,24 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		74,52 € -1,38%  30.05.23
Düsseldorf 75,60 € +1,12%  30.05.23
Stuttgart 75,02 € +0,56%  30.05.23
Frankfurt 74,96 € +0,46%  30.05.23
Nasdaq 81,15 $ +0,45%  30.05.23
NYSE 81,15 $ +0,42%  30.05.23
Berlin 75,74 € +0,26%  30.05.23
München 75,38 € 0,00%  30.05.23
AMEX 82,45 $ 0,00%  23.05.23
  = Realtime
