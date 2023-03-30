Erweiterte Funktionen



Commercial Metals Company - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.03.2023 - US2017231034




29.03.23 23:44
Das Instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.03.2023 The instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.03.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
47,53 $ 47,53 $ -   $ 0,00% 29.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2017231034 855786 58,00 $ 31,53 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		43,60 € +1,40%  29.03.23
Xetra 41,60 € +1,46%  20.03.23
AMEX 47,18 $ +1,44%  29.03.23
Düsseldorf 43,20 € +1,41%  29.03.23
Berlin 42,60 € +0,47%  29.03.23
München 43,20 € 0,00%  29.03.23
NYSE 47,53 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 47,54 $ 0,00%  29.03.23
Stuttgart 42,80 € -0,47%  29.03.23
Frankfurt 42,60 € -0,93%  29.03.23
