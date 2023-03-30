Erweiterte Funktionen
Commercial Metals Company - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.03.2023 - US2017231034
29.03.23 23:44
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.03.2023 The instrument CMS US2017231034 COMMERCIAL METALS DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|47,53 $
|47,53 $
|- $
|0,00%
|29.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2017231034
|855786
|58,00 $
|31,53 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|43,60 €
|+1,40%
|29.03.23
|Xetra
|41,60 €
|+1,46%
|20.03.23
|AMEX
|47,18 $
|+1,44%
|29.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|43,20 €
|+1,41%
|29.03.23
|Berlin
|42,60 €
|+0,47%
|29.03.23
|München
|43,20 €
|0,00%
|29.03.23
|NYSE
|47,53 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|47,54 $
|0,00%
|29.03.23
|Stuttgart
|42,80 €
|-0,47%
|29.03.23
|Frankfurt
|42,60 €
|-0,93%
|29.03.23
