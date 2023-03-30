Das Instrument 25W CA97535P1045 WINPAK LTD EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.03.2023 The instrument 25W CA97535P1045 WINPAK LTD EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.03.2023