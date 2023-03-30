Erweiterte Funktionen
WINPAK LTD - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.03.2023 - CA97535P1045
29.03.23 23:44
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 25W CA97535P1045 WINPAK LTD EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.03.2023 The instrument 25W CA97535P1045 WINPAK LTD EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.03.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,04 $
|29,56 $
|1,48 $
|+5,01%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA97535P1045
|812695
|35,85 $
|28,81 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|31,04 $
|+5,01%
|29.03.23
|Stuttgart
|28,40 €
|+2,16%
|29.03.23
|Frankfurt
|27,80 €
|+1,46%
|29.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.