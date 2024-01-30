Erweiterte Funktionen



Fastenal - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.01.2024 - US3119001044




30.01.24 00:44
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.01.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.01.2024 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.01.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.01.2024

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
68,03 $ 68,40 $ -0,37 $ -0,54% 29.01./17:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 70,08 $ 49,34 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		63,23 € +0,37%  29.01.24
Düsseldorf 63,00 € +0,21%  29.01.24
AMEX 68,27 $ -0,10%  29.01.24
Stuttgart 63,14 € -0,22%  29.01.24
NYSE 68,19 $ -0,29%  29.01.24
Berlin 63,25 € -0,39%  29.01.24
Nasdaq 68,03 $ -0,54%  29.01.24
München 63,10 € -0,96%  29.01.24
Hamburg 62,97 € -1,16%  29.01.24
Hannover 62,96 € -1,18%  29.01.24
Frankfurt 62,96 € -1,25%  29.01.24
