Fastenal - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.01.2024 - US3119001044
30.01.24 00:44
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.01.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.01.2024 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.01.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.01.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|68,03 $
|68,40 $
|-0,37 $
|-0,54%
|29.01./17:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|70,08 $
|49,34 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|63,23 €
|+0,37%
|29.01.24
|Düsseldorf
|63,00 €
|+0,21%
|29.01.24
|AMEX
|68,27 $
|-0,10%
|29.01.24
|Stuttgart
|63,14 €
|-0,22%
|29.01.24
|NYSE
|68,19 $
|-0,29%
|29.01.24
|Berlin
|63,25 €
|-0,39%
|29.01.24
|Nasdaq
|68,03 $
|-0,54%
|29.01.24
|München
|63,10 €
|-0,96%
|29.01.24
|Hamburg
|62,97 €
|-1,16%
|29.01.24
|Hannover
|62,96 €
|-1,18%
|29.01.24
|Frankfurt
|62,96 €
|-1,25%
|29.01.24
= Realtime
