Erweiterte Funktionen
AB - Global High Yield Portfol. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.01.2023 - LU0081336892
29.01.23 22:34
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument XAYQ LU0081336892 AB FCP I-GL.HGH.YLD. A INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.01.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.01.2023 The instrument XAYQ LU0081336892 AB FCP I-GL.HGH.YLD. A INVESTMENT_FUND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.01.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.01.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,898 €
|2,886 €
|0,012 €
|+0,42%
|27.01./16:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0081336892
|987425
|3,09 €
|2,79 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,15 $
|+0,32%
|27.01.23
|
|2,898 €
|+0,42%
|27.01.23
|Hamburg
|2,876 €
|+0,38%
|27.01.23
|Frankfurt
|2,88 €
|+0,31%
|27.01.23
|Hannover
|2,875 €
|+0,31%
|27.01.23
|Düsseldorf
|2,889 €
|+0,17%
|27.01.23
|Berlin
|2,876 €
|+0,17%
|27.01.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|2,8872 €
|+0,10%
|27.01.23
|München
|2,89 €
|0,00%
|27.01.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.