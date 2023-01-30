Erweiterte Funktionen



AB - Global High Yield Portfol. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.01.2023 - LU0081336892




29.01.23 22:34
Das Instrument XAYQ LU0081336892 AB FCP I-GL.HGH.YLD. A INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.01.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.01.2023 The instrument XAYQ LU0081336892 AB FCP I-GL.HGH.YLD. A INVESTMENT_FUND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.01.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.01.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,898 € 2,886 € 0,012 € +0,42% 27.01./16:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0081336892 987425 3,09 € 2,79 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		3,15 $ +0,32%  27.01.23
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,898 € +0,42%  27.01.23
Hamburg 2,876 € +0,38%  27.01.23
Frankfurt 2,88 € +0,31%  27.01.23
Hannover 2,875 € +0,31%  27.01.23
Düsseldorf 2,889 € +0,17%  27.01.23
Berlin 2,876 € +0,17%  27.01.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 2,8872 € +0,10%  27.01.23
München 2,89 € 0,00%  27.01.23
  = Realtime
