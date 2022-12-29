Erweiterte Funktionen
L.K. TECH.HLDGS HD -,10 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.12.2022 - US6641211007
29.12.22 00:52
Das Instrument JY4 US6641211007 NORTHEAST COMM.BANC.DL-01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.12.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.12.2022 The instrument JY4 US6641211007 NORTHEAST COMM.BANC.DL-01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.12.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,74 €
|0,833 €
|-0,093 €
|-11,16%
|28.12./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG5548P1054
|A0LB38
|2,33 €
|0,74 €
99,73
-0,03%
15,04
-0,40%
0,74
-11,16%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,74 €
|-11,16%
|28.12.22
|München
|0,7605 €
|-9,95%
|28.12.22
|Frankfurt
|0,721 €
|-10,66%
|28.12.22
|Berlin
|0,708 €
|-11,83%
|28.12.22
|Stuttgart
|0,7255 €
|-11,85%
|28.12.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,705 €
|-11,93%
|28.12.22
= Realtime
