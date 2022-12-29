Erweiterte Funktionen
AB - Global High Yield Portfol. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.12.2022 - LU0081336892
29.12.22 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument XAYQ LU0081336892 AB FCP I-GL.HGH.YLD. A INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.12.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.12.2022 The instrument XAYQ LU0081336892 AB FCP I-GL.HGH.YLD. A INVESTMENT_FUND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.12.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,04 $
|3,05 $
|-0,01 $
|-0,33%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0081336892
|987425
|3,49 $
|2,86 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,04 $
|-0,33%
|27.12.22
|
|2,989 €
|+4,07%
|14.10.22
|Hamburg
|2,856 €
|+0,35%
|28.12.22
|Hannover
|2,854 €
|+0,21%
|28.12.22
|München
|2,87 €
|0,00%
|28.12.22
|Frankfurt
|2,844 €
|-0,25%
|28.12.22
|Berlin
|2,84 €
|-0,46%
|28.12.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|2,8432 €
|-0,46%
|28.12.22
|Düsseldorf
|2,843 €
|-0,49%
|28.12.22
