29.12.22 00:52
Das Instrument XAYQ LU0081336892 AB FCP I-GL.HGH.YLD. A INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.12.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.12.2022 The instrument XAYQ LU0081336892 AB FCP I-GL.HGH.YLD. A INVESTMENT_FUND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.12.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.12.2022

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,04 $ 3,05 $ -0,01 $ -0,33% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0081336892 987425 3,49 $ 2,86 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		3,04 $ -0,33%  27.12.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,989 € +4,07%  14.10.22
Hamburg 2,856 € +0,35%  28.12.22
Hannover 2,854 € +0,21%  28.12.22
München 2,87 € 0,00%  28.12.22
Frankfurt 2,844 € -0,25%  28.12.22
Berlin 2,84 € -0,46%  28.12.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 2,8432 € -0,46%  28.12.22
Düsseldorf 2,843 € -0,49%  28.12.22
  = Realtime
