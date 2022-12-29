Das Instrument XAYQ LU0081336892 AB FCP I-GL.HGH.YLD. A INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.12.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.12.2022 The instrument XAYQ LU0081336892 AB FCP I-GL.HGH.YLD. A INVESTMENT_FUND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.12.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.12.2022