WK Kellogg Co - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.11.2023 - US92942W1071




30.11.23 00:46
Das Instrument KU9 US92942W1071 W.K. KELLOGG CO. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.11.2023 The instrument KU9 US92942W1071 W.K. KELLOGG CO. DL-,0001 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.11.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,24 $ 11,24 $ -   $ 0,00% 29.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US92942W1071 A3ES80 21,00 $ 9,66 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,20 € -3,77%  29.11.23
Frankfurt 10,50 € +0,96%  29.11.23
NYSE 11,24 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 11,255 $ 0,00%  29.11.23
München 10,40 € -1,89%  29.11.23
Berlin 10,20 € -3,77%  29.11.23
AMEX 11,19 $ -3,78%  29.11.23
Stuttgart 10,10 € -3,81%  29.11.23
Düsseldorf 10,00 € -4,76%  29.11.23
  = Realtime
