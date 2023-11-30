Erweiterte Funktionen
WK Kellogg Co - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.11.2023 - US92942W1071
30.11.23 00:46
Das Instrument KU9 US92942W1071 W.K. KELLOGG CO. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.11.2023 The instrument KU9 US92942W1071 W.K. KELLOGG CO. DL-,0001 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,24 $
|11,24 $
|- $
|0,00%
|29.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US92942W1071
|A3ES80
|21,00 $
|9,66 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,20 €
|-3,77%
|29.11.23
|Frankfurt
|10,50 €
|+0,96%
|29.11.23
|NYSE
|11,24 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|11,255 $
|0,00%
|29.11.23
|München
|10,40 €
|-1,89%
|29.11.23
|Berlin
|10,20 €
|-3,77%
|29.11.23
|AMEX
|11,19 $
|-3,78%
|29.11.23
|Stuttgart
|10,10 €
|-3,81%
|29.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|10,00 €
|-4,76%
|29.11.23
