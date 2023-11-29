Erweiterte Funktionen



Suncor Energy - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.11.2023 - CA8672241079




29.11.23 00:58
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SM3 CA8672241079 SUNCOR ENERGY EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.11.2023 The instrument SM3 CA8672241079 SUNCOR ENERGY EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.11.2023

Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip erzielt technologischen Durchbruch - Kapazität steigt um Faktor 10
Neuer 215% Lithium Hot Stock nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,78 $ 32,78 $ -   $ 0,00% 28.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA8672241079 A0NJU2 35,51 $ 27,59 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		29,85 € +1,26%  28.11.23
AMEX 32,805 $ +1,69%  28.11.23
Nasdaq 32,79 $ +1,49%  28.11.23
Düsseldorf 29,61 € +0,95%  28.11.23
Frankfurt 29,91 € +0,34%  28.11.23
NYSE 32,78 $ 0,00%  01:00
Stuttgart 29,09 € -1,12%  28.11.23
Berlin 29,39 € -1,41%  28.11.23
München 29,38 € -1,44%  28.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Technologischer Siegeszug - Lithium Hot Stock steigert Kapazität um Faktor 10. Neuer 275% Lithium Aktientip nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery ($PMET)

Li-Metal Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
65 Suncor Energy Inc. Kanada. Öl. 03.05.23
4 Das wird am Montag ,so manc. 25.04.21
33 Ölsand-Projekte, Interessante A. 25.04.21
310 Suncor (SU) und Nexen (NXY) 25.04.21
7 Grenke!! 27.11.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...