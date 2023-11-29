Erweiterte Funktionen
Suncor Energy - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.11.2023 - CA8672241079
29.11.23 00:58
Das Instrument SM3 CA8672241079 SUNCOR ENERGY EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.11.2023 The instrument SM3 CA8672241079 SUNCOR ENERGY EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,78 $
|32,78 $
|- $
|0,00%
|28.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA8672241079
|A0NJU2
|35,51 $
|27,59 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|29,85 €
|+1,26%
|28.11.23
|AMEX
|32,805 $
|+1,69%
|28.11.23
|Nasdaq
|32,79 $
|+1,49%
|28.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|29,61 €
|+0,95%
|28.11.23
|Frankfurt
|29,91 €
|+0,34%
|28.11.23
|NYSE
|32,78 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Stuttgart
|29,09 €
|-1,12%
|28.11.23
|Berlin
|29,39 €
|-1,41%
|28.11.23
|München
|29,38 €
|-1,44%
|28.11.23
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|65
|Suncor Energy Inc. Kanada. Öl.
|03.05.23
|4
|Das wird am Montag ,so manc.
|25.04.21
|33
|Ölsand-Projekte, Interessante A.
|25.04.21
|310
|Suncor (SU) und Nexen (NXY)
|25.04.21
|7
|Grenke!!
|27.11.03