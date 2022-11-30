Erweiterte Funktionen

Associated Banc - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.11.2022 - US0454871056




30.11.22 00:55
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument AB5 US0454871056 ASSOC. BANC-CORP DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.11.2022 The instrument AB5 US0454871056 ASSOC. BANC-CORP DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.11.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,58 $ 24,58 $ -   $ 0,00% 29.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0454871056 907145 25,78 $ 17,45 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
AMEX 24,59 $ +1,49%  29.11.22
Nasdaq 24,57 $ +1,34%  29.11.22
NYSE 24,58 $ 0,00%  01:00
Frankfurt 23,20 € -0,85%  29.11.22
