Das Instrument 1RZ SG9999019087 GRINDROD SHIPPING HLDGS wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 30.11.2022. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator jedoch nicht angezeigt. The instrument 1RZ SG9999019087 GRINDROD SHIPPING HLDGS has its ex-dividend day on 30.11.2022. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed.