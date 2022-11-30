Erweiterte Funktionen



30.11.22 08:33
Das Instrument 1RZ SG9999019087 GRINDROD SHIPPING HLDGS wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 30.11.2022. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator jedoch nicht angezeigt. The instrument 1RZ SG9999019087 GRINDROD SHIPPING HLDGS has its ex-dividend day on 30.11.2022. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed.

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,00 € 25,60 € -1,60 € -6,25% 30.11./07:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SG9999019087 A2JN4N 27,40 € 11,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 26,02 $ 0,00%  29.11.22
Nasdaq 25,94 $ 0,00%  29.11.22
AMEX 26,00 $ 0,00%  29.11.22
Frankfurt 24,00 € -6,25%  29.11.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
