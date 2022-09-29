Erweiterte Funktionen
VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.09.2022 - US92556D2053
28.09.22 23:59
Das Instrument SLE1 US92556D2053 VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.09.2022 The instrument SLE1 US92556D2053 VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|23,86 $
|23,92 $
|-0,06 $
|-0,25%
|28.09./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US92556D2053
|A3CWXD
|26,10 $
|22,99 $
