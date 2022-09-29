Erweiterte Funktionen



VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.09.2022 - US92556D2053




28.09.22 23:59
Das Instrument SLE1 US92556D2053 VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.09.2022 The instrument SLE1 US92556D2053 VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.09.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,86 $ 23,92 $ -0,06 $ -0,25% 28.09./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US92556D2053 A3CWXD 26,10 $ 22,99 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 24,80 € +1,64%  28.09.22
NYSE 24,02 $ 0,00%  17.06.22
AMEX 24,10 $ 0,00%  09.05.22
Nasdaq 23,86 $ -0,25%  28.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
