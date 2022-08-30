Erweiterte Funktionen



Atlantica Yield - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.08.2022 - GB00BLP5YB54




29.08.22 23:51
Das Instrument AY3 GB00BLP5YB54 ATLANTICA SU.INF. DL-10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.08.2022 The instrument AY3 GB00BLP5YB54 ATLANTICA SU.INF. DL-10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.08.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
34,16 $ 34,23 $ -0,07 $ -0,20% 30.08./01:21
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BLP5YB54 A116CH 41,27 $ 28,82 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		34,09 € -0,76%  29.08.22
Nasdaq 34,16 $ -0,20%  29.08.22
Frankfurt 34,50 € -1,37%  29.08.22
München 34,76 € -1,81%  29.08.22
AMEX 34,23 $ -2,45%  26.08.22
NYSE 34,22 $ -2,89%  26.08.22
Berlin 33,68 € -3,13%  29.08.22
Stuttgart 33,66 € -3,14%  29.08.22
  = Realtime
