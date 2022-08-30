Erweiterte Funktionen
Atlantica Yield - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.08.2022 - GB00BLP5YB54
29.08.22 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument AY3 GB00BLP5YB54 ATLANTICA SU.INF. DL-10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.08.2022 The instrument AY3 GB00BLP5YB54 ATLANTICA SU.INF. DL-10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.08.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,16 $
|34,23 $
|-0,07 $
|-0,20%
|30.08./01:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BLP5YB54
|A116CH
|41,27 $
|28,82 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3
|Heute eingestiegen
|29.07.22