WINPAK LTD - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.06.2023 - CA97535P1045




29.06.23 00:01
Das Instrument 25W CA97535P1045 WINPAK LTD EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.06.2023 The instrument 25W CA97535P1045 WINPAK LTD EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.06.2023

