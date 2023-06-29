Erweiterte Funktionen
WINPAK LTD - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.06.2023 - CA97535P1045
29.06.23 00:01
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 25W CA97535P1045 WINPAK LTD EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.06.2023 The instrument 25W CA97535P1045 WINPAK LTD EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.06.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,60 $
|31,5284 $
|0,0716 $
|+0,23%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA97535P1045
|812695
|35,85 $
|28,81 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|28,00 €
|+0,72%
|28.06.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|31,60 $
|+0,23%
|23.06.23
|Frankfurt
|27,80 €
|-0,71%
|28.06.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.