Das Instrument 1NK0 GB00BKPG0S09 TEMPLETON E.M.I.TR.LS-,05 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.06.2022 The instrument 1NK0 GB00BKPG0S09 TEMPLETON E.M.I.TR.LS-,05 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.06.2022