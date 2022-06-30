Erweiterte Funktionen
Gulf Keystone Petroleum - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.06.2022 - BMG4209G2077
30.06.22 00:06
Das Instrument GVP1 BMG4209G2077 GULF KEYSTONE PETR. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.06.2022 The instrument GVP1 BMG4209G2077 GULF KEYSTONE PETR. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.06.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,08 €
|3,16 €
|-0,08 €
|-2,53%
|29.06./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG4209G2077
|A2DGZ5
|3,74 €
|1,67 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,08 €
|-2,53%
|29.06.22
|Berlin
|3,16 €
|+2,60%
|29.06.22
|Frankfurt
|3,12 €
|+1,30%
|29.06.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,28 $
|+0,92%
|24.06.22
|Stuttgart
|3,08 €
|-0,65%
|29.06.22
